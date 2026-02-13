News
US completes transfer of IS detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM
Middle East News
13-02-2026 | 07:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US completes transfer of IS detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM
The United States Central Command said on Friday it had completed the transfer of detained Islamic State group suspects held in Syria to Iraq.
CENTCOM said it "completed a transfer mission following a nighttime flight from northeastern Syria to Iraq on Feb 12 to help ensure ISIS detainees remain secure in detention facilities."
"The 23-day transfer mission began on Jan 21 and resulted in U.S. forces successfully transporting more than 5,700 adult male ISIS fighters from detention facilities in Syria to Iraqi custody," it added. The U.S. had previously announced it would transfer around 7,000 detainees.
AFP
Middle East News
US
ISIS
Detainees
Syria
Iraq
CENTCOM
Next
Iran releases reformist leader on bail
Saudi Arabia downscales flagship Red Sea giga-project: Sources tell AFP
Previous
