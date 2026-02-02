Iraq starts investigations into IS detainees moved from Syria: Judiciary

Iraq's judiciary announced Monday it has begun its investigations into more than 1,300 Islamic State group detainees who were transferred from Syria as part of a U.S. operation.



"Investigation proceedings have started with 1,387 members of the Daesh terrorist organization who were recently transferred from the Syrian territory," the judiciary's media office said in a statement, using the Arabic acronym for IS.



"Under the supervision of the head of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council, several judges specializing in counterterrorism started the investigation."





AFP