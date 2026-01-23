News
UN rights chief urges Iran to 'end brutal repression'
Middle East News
23-01-2026 | 08:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN rights chief urges Iran to 'end brutal repression'
The United Nations rights chief decried Friday that "thousands" of people, including children, had died in Iran's crackdown on nationwide protests, and urged the authorities to "end their brutal repression".
Speaking at the start of a U.N. Human Rights Council urgent meeting on the situation in Iran, Volker Turk urged the authorities in Tehran "to reconsider, to pull back, and to end their brutal repression".
AFP
