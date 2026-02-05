UN human rights agency in 'survival mode': Chief

U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk said Thursday his agency was "in survival mode" due to funding shortfalls and launched a $400 million appeal to tackle global rights crises in 2026.



"Our reporting provides credible information on atrocities and human rights trends at a time when truth is being eroded by disinformation and censorship," he insisted, saying funding cuts "untie perpetrators' hands everywhere, leaving them to do whatever they please".



AFP