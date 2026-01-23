Iraq PM says European countries should take back IS detainees

Middle East News
23-01-2026 | 08:42
High views
Iraq PM says European countries should take back IS detainees

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani told French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday that European countries should repatriate IS detainees that were transferred from Syria to Iraq as part of a U.S. operation.

During a telephone call, Sudani "stressed the importance of countries around the world, particularly European Union member states, assuming their responsibilities by receiving those individuals who hold their nationalities" and prosecuting them, according to a statement from his office.

The Iraqi judiciary said on Thursday it would launch legal proceedings against the Islamic State group detainees transferred from Syria.

AFP

Middle East News

European

countries

should

detainees

