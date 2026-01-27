News
Iranian currency plunges to record low against dollar
27-01-2026
Iranian currency plunges to record low against dollar
Several Iranian currency-tracking websites showed that the rial fell to a record low of 1,500,000 to the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, following weeks of protests sparked by the currency’s decline.
Reuters
