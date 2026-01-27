Iranian currency plunges to record low against dollar

Middle East News
27-01-2026 | 07:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iranian currency plunges to record low against dollar
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iranian currency plunges to record low against dollar

Several Iranian currency-tracking websites showed that the rial fell to a record low of 1,500,000 to the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, following weeks of protests sparked by the currency’s decline.

Reuters

Middle East News

currency

plunges

record

against

dollar

LBCI Next
UK, US, Germany and France urge adherence to ceasefire in Syria
Israel to seek new security deal with the US, FT reports
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:17

Syria hopes to hold new integration talks with Kurdish forces on Tuesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

World Bank approves $350 million in new funding for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

President Aoun meets UN envoy to discuss southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
08:52

Iran summons Italy’s ambassador over efforts to designate IRGC as a terrorist organization

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:17

Syria hopes to hold new integration talks with Kurdish forces on Tuesday

LBCI
Middle East News
08:52

Iran summons Italy’s ambassador over efforts to designate IRGC as a terrorist organization

LBCI
Middle East News
08:29

Syria army's clashes with Kurds 'setback' to Turkey peace process: PKK spokesman

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53

School materials enter Gaza after being blocked for two years, UN agency says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Israeli military claims strike on Hezbollah member in south Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:29

Syria army's clashes with Kurds 'setback' to Turkey peace process: PKK spokesman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-28

Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over Israel’s construction of two concrete walls inside Lebanese territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-24

President Aoun meets newly appointed ambassadors before foreign postings

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon in the crosshairs: Israel signals readiness for broader regional war

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:29

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says response to any attack on Iran will be decided “at the appropriate time”

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:11

UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Lebanon caps official valet parking fee at LBP 400,000

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Israeli military claims strike on Hezbollah member in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:57

Israeli drone strikes vehicle on Kfar Roummane road

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:12

Lebanon records new increase in fuel prices

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tripoli collapse: Search for last survivor continues as questions linger

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More