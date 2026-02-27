News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
The News
France warns of 'provocation' if Russian drone buzzed aircraft carrier
World News
27-02-2026 | 10:49
France warns of 'provocation' if Russian drone buzzed aircraft carrier
France's foreign minister said Friday that if a drone seen this week near a French aircraft carrier visiting Sweden turned out to be Russian, it would be a "ridiculous provocation."
Sweden said one of its navy vessels spotted and jammed the drone 13 kilometres (eight miles) from France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier. It said it believed the drone was likely of Russian origin -- a claim Moscow called "absurd."
"If indeed... There is a potential Russian origin for this incident, the only conclusion I would draw is that it would be a ridiculous provocation," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told journalists aboard the aircraft carrier, adding that in no way was the security of the aircraft carrier and its group threatened by this."
AFP
France
Drone
Sweden
Russia
