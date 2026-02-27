France warns of 'provocation' if Russian drone buzzed aircraft carrier

World News
27-02-2026 | 10:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France warns of &#39;provocation&#39; if Russian drone buzzed aircraft carrier
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
France warns of 'provocation' if Russian drone buzzed aircraft carrier

France's foreign minister said Friday that if a drone seen this week near a French aircraft carrier visiting Sweden turned out to be Russian, it would be a "ridiculous provocation."

Sweden said one of its navy vessels spotted and jammed the drone 13 kilometres (eight miles) from France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier. It said it believed the drone was likely of Russian origin -- a claim Moscow called "absurd."

"If indeed... There is a potential Russian origin for this incident, the only conclusion I would draw is that it would be a ridiculous provocation," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told journalists aboard the aircraft carrier, adding that  in no way was the security of the aircraft carrier and its group threatened by this."

AFP

World News

France

Drone

Sweden

Russia

LBCI Next
Bill Clinton says he was unaware of Jeffrey Epstein crimes
UK withdraws staff from Iran temporarily
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-01

Iran's Khamenei warns of 'regional war' if US attacks

LBCI
World News
2026-01-22

Trump warns of 'big retaliation' if Europeans dump US Treasuries

LBCI
World News
2026-01-14

Macron warns of 'unprecedented' consequences if US takes Greenland: Government spokeswoman

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-03

US military shoots down Iranian drone that approached aircraft carrier: Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:03

Trump says more Iran talks expected on Friday

LBCI
Middle East News
12:49

Germany advises 'urgently' against travel to Israel

LBCI
World News
12:30

Pakistan bombs Kabul in 'open war' on Afghanistan's Taliban government

LBCI
World News
12:08

UK moves some diplomatic staff from Tel Aviv amid 'regional tensions'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:30

Pakistan bombs Kabul in 'open war' on Afghanistan's Taliban government

LBCI
Middle East News
09:22

Iran stored highly enriched uranium at underground site: IAEA report

LBCI
World News
12:08

UK moves some diplomatic staff from Tel Aviv amid 'regional tensions'

LBCI
World News
2025-09-26

Turkish Airlines agrees to buy 225 Boeing planes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More