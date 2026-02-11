France calls on UN rights rapporteur on Palestinian territories to resign

France is calling for the resignation of the U.N. special rapporteur for the Palestinian territories over comments she made allegedly targeting Israel at a conference, the foreign minister said on Wednesday.



"France unreservedly condemns the outrageous and reprehensible remarks made by Ms. Francesca Albanese, which are directed not at the Israeli government, whose policies may be criticized, but at Israel as a people and as a nation, which is absolutely unacceptable," Jean-Noel Barrot told French lawmakers.





