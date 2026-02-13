UN nuclear watchdog chief says Iran inspections agreement 'terribly difficult'

13-02-2026 | 11:55
UN nuclear watchdog chief says Iran inspections agreement 'terribly difficult'
UN nuclear watchdog chief says Iran inspections agreement 'terribly difficult'

The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, said Friday that reaching an accord with Iran on inspections of its processing facilities was possible but "terribly difficult."

The International Atomic Energy Agency director general told the Munich Security Conference that inspectors had returned to Iran after attacks by Israeli and U.S. forces last year, but had not been able to visit any of the sites that were targeted.

Middle East News

Iran

Nuclear

Rafael Grossi

International Atomic Energy Agency

As one‑month Iran deadline looms, Israel boosts military preparedness
Iran releases reformist leader on bail
