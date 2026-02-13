Iran releases reformist leader on bail

Middle East News
13-02-2026 | 10:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran releases reformist leader on bail
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran releases reformist leader on bail

Iranian authorities on Friday released the leader of the country's reformist coalition on bail, days after she was arrested following anti-government protests, local media reported.

Azar Mansouri, head of the Reformist Front, "was released from prison a few minutes ago after posting bail," her lawyer Hojjat Kermani told the ISNA news agency less than a week after her arrest.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Reformist

Bail

Protests

LBCI Next
UN nuclear watchdog chief says Iran inspections agreement 'terribly difficult'
US completes transfer of IS detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-01

Iran protester Erfan Soltani released on bail: Lawyer

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-18

Iran president says any attack on supreme leader would be declaration of war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-26

Senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader on international affairs: Iran will continue to support Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-09

Iran's supreme leader urges Iranians to show 'resolve' against foreign pressure

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

As one‑month Iran deadline looms, Israel boosts military preparedness

LBCI
Middle East News
11:55

UN nuclear watchdog chief says Iran inspections agreement 'terribly difficult'

LBCI
Middle East News
07:49

US completes transfer of IS detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM

LBCI
Middle East News
07:22

Saudi Arabia downscales flagship Red Sea giga-project: Sources tell AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-30

Iran designates Royal Canadian Navy a terrorist organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-13

Hezbollah’s Qassem urges state to defend sovereignty, rejects disarmament pressure

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-07

Ramadan nears: Israel weighs timing of possible US strike on Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-05

Chevron signs deal for Syrian offshore exploration, raising stakes for Lebanon’s oil sector

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:48

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon deposit crisis: IMF and BDL find common ground—The latest

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Saad Hariri to mark father's assassination anniversary: Supporters await signal on political return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

As one‑month Iran deadline looms, Israel boosts military preparedness

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:07

IMF urges swift banking and fiscal reforms after Beirut visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

Saad Hariri holds talks with US, UN, and French envoys in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Lebanese PM calls for the establishment of a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

From port to rail: Beirut explores sweeping transport overhaul

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More