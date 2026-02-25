News
Hezbollah official says will not intervene in event of 'limited' US strikes on Iran
Lebanon News
25-02-2026 | 09:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah official says will not intervene in event of 'limited' US strikes on Iran
A Hezbollah official said Wednesday that the group would not intervene militarily in the event of "limited" U.S. strikes on its backer Iran, but would consider any attack against supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei a "red line."
Lebanese authorities fear that Hezbollah would become involved if a potential U.S. attack on Iran triggered a regional war, but the official told AFP on condition of anonymity: "In the event of limited U.S. strikes on Iran, Hezbollah's position will be to not intervene militarily."
AFP
