Sri Lanka recovers 87 bodies of Iranians from sunk frigate

Sri Lanka's navy has recovered 87 bodies of sailors from an Iranian warship that was sunk on Wednesday by a U.S. submarine off the island's southern coast, police and defence officials said.



"We have collected 87 bodies, and a search is still on for the others who are still missing," a navy official told AFP on condition of anonymity.



Police and navy spokesmen said 61 sailors were still missing. Some 32 have been rescued and are being treated at a hospital in the city of Galle, according to officials.



