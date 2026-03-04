Sri Lanka recovers 87 bodies of Iranians from sunk frigate

04-03-2026 | 09:51
Sri Lanka recovers 87 bodies of Iranians from sunk frigate
Sri Lanka recovers 87 bodies of Iranians from sunk frigate

Sri Lanka's navy has recovered 87 bodies of sailors from an Iranian warship that was sunk on Wednesday by a U.S. submarine off the island's southern coast, police and defence officials said.

"We have collected 87 bodies, and a search is still on for the others who are still missing," a navy official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Police and navy spokesmen said 61 sailors were still missing. Some 32 have been rescued and are being treated at a hospital in the city of Galle, according to officials.

AFP 

World News

Sri Lanka

Navy

Iran

Warship

