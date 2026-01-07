The Russian foreign ministry on Wednesday urged the United States to allow the swift return of Russian crew members from a tanker seized by Washington in the North Atlantic.



"Given incoming information about the presence of Russian citizens among the crew, we demand that the United States ensure humane and dignified treatment, strictly respect their rights and interests, and not impede their speedy return to their homeland," the ministry was quoted as saying by Russian state news agency TASS.



It did not say how many Russian nationals were on board the Russian-flagged tanker, which Washington's forces had pursued from the coast of Venezuela.



AFP