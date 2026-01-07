News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
13
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
13
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Moscow demands US allow swift return of seized tanker's Russian crew
World News
07-01-2026 | 11:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Moscow demands US allow swift return of seized tanker's Russian crew
The Russian foreign ministry on Wednesday urged the United States to allow the swift return of Russian crew members from a tanker seized by Washington in the North Atlantic.
"Given incoming information about the presence of Russian citizens among the crew, we demand that the United States ensure humane and dignified treatment, strictly respect their rights and interests, and not impede their speedy return to their homeland," the ministry was quoted as saying by Russian state news agency TASS.
It did not say how many Russian nationals were on board the Russian-flagged tanker, which Washington's forces had pursued from the coast of Venezuela.
AFP
World News
Russia
Moscow
United States
North Atlantic
Venezuela
Next
Curfew declared in Yemen's Aden: Senior separatist official
Trump says doubts 'NATO would be there for us' if needed
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:20
US military says Russian-flagged oil tanker seized in North Atlantic
World News
09:20
US military says Russian-flagged oil tanker seized in North Atlantic
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-14
US and several Arab states urge 'swift adoption' of UN Gaza resolution
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-14
US and several Arab states urge 'swift adoption' of UN Gaza resolution
0
World News
08:35
US attempting to seize Russian oil tanker in Atlantic: US media
World News
08:35
US attempting to seize Russian oil tanker in Atlantic: US media
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-16
Israel's Netanyahu says 'determined' to secure return of all Gaza hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-16
Israel's Netanyahu says 'determined' to secure return of all Gaza hostages
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:16
Yemen separatists accuse Saudi of 'arbitrarily' detaining visiting delegation
World News
13:16
Yemen separatists accuse Saudi of 'arbitrarily' detaining visiting delegation
0
World News
12:21
Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House
World News
12:21
Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House
0
World News
12:10
Mexico is 'major provider' of oil to Cuba: President
World News
12:10
Mexico is 'major provider' of oil to Cuba: President
0
World News
11:53
Rubio says US has plan, 'not just winging it,' in Venezuela
World News
11:53
Rubio says US has plan, 'not just winging it,' in Venezuela
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:54
US welcomes Lebanese government’s reform steps, backs financial gap law
Lebanon News
04:54
US welcomes Lebanese government’s reform steps, backs financial gap law
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-24
From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-24
From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler
0
Lebanon Economy
03:14
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
03:14
Lebanon updates fuel prices
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-04
Lebanese Army carries out security raids, arrests 44 across multiple regions
Lebanon News
2026-01-04
Lebanese Army carries out security raids, arrests 44 across multiple regions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:54
US welcomes Lebanese government’s reform steps, backs financial gap law
Lebanon News
04:54
US welcomes Lebanese government’s reform steps, backs financial gap law
2
Lebanon Economy
03:14
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
03:14
Lebanon updates fuel prices
3
Lebanon News
09:17
Saudi Ambassador’s meeting with PM salam signals backing for Lebanon’s financial reforms: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
09:17
Saudi Ambassador’s meeting with PM salam signals backing for Lebanon’s financial reforms: Sources to LBCI
4
Lebanon News
10:10
Partial building collapse in Tripoli raises safety concerns
Lebanon News
10:10
Partial building collapse in Tripoli raises safety concerns
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From Lebanon to Iran: Israel recalculates its next strike
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From Lebanon to Iran: Israel recalculates its next strike
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Religion, music, and controversy: Padre Guilherme’s concert divides opinion in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Religion, music, and controversy: Padre Guilherme’s concert divides opinion in Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
In the details: UNIFIL-Israel tensions resurface after drone incident in Lebanon’s south
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
In the details: UNIFIL-Israel tensions resurface after drone incident in Lebanon’s south
8
Lebanon News
04:25
Iranian FM to visit Lebanon with economic delegation
Lebanon News
04:25
Iranian FM to visit Lebanon with economic delegation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More