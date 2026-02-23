News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
17
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
17
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Expatriate voting row adds to doubts over Lebanon’s parliamentary elections: The details
News Bulletin Reports
23-02-2026 | 12:54
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Expatriate voting row adds to doubts over Lebanon’s parliamentary elections: The details
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
All discussion surrounding Lebanon’s parliamentary elections remains part of what observers describe as an inconclusive debate over whether the vote will take place as scheduled in May.
Some view the ongoing debate as a distraction pending a possible decision to postpone the elections, an option that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said had been raised in discussions involving the Quintet Committee.
Berri said he had not named any ambassador from the group or from outside it as having requested a postponement.
Sources at the presidential palace in Baabda said they had not heard any proposal from the Quintet Committee's ambassadors to delay the parliamentary elections.
During a January 14 meeting between President Joseph Aoun and the ambassadors, attended by French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian and Saudi envoy Yazid bin Farhan, the French representative stressed the need to hold the elections on time, and no opposing position was recorded from any of those present.
Baabda sources said they support Berri’s position in favor of holding the elections as scheduled.
Against this backdrop, and with parliament yet to convene to discuss the government’s draft amendments to the election law, observers following the issue are urging Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar to settle the matter in the Cabinet.
The government must either adopt expatriate voting for all 128 seats, in line with the opinion issued by the Legislation and Consultations Authority, or endorse the report related to the so-called 16th district, which was prepared by former Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi and former Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.
That report provides for six seats to be elected by Lebanese living abroad, with implementing decrees to be issued accordingly. However, this option runs counter to the electoral direction of Salam’s government.
In what had been expected to be a legal challenge before the State Council by Abbas Fawaz, an ally of Berri, after the Interior Ministry rejected his request to run for the 16th district, LBCI has learned that the matter was dropped following legal consultations. This means there will be no additional legal opinion on expatriate voting beyond that issued by the Legislation and Consultations Authority.
With parliament yet to convene to decide on amendments to the election law, its extraordinary session is set to end at the close of February, with the ordinary session scheduled to begin on March 17. It remains unclear whether conditions will be ripe by then for elections to proceed — or for a possible extension.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
voting
doubts
Lebanon’s
parliamentary
elections:
details
Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-27
Parliament discusses 2026 budget as disputes over weapons, Iran and elections surface: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-27
Parliament discusses 2026 budget as disputes over weapons, Iran and elections surface: The details
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-21
President Aoun urges consular corps to convey Lebanon’s true image, stresses on-time parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
2026-01-21
President Aoun urges consular corps to convey Lebanon’s true image, stresses on-time parliamentary elections
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-14
Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches preparations for overseas parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
2026-01-14
Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches preparations for overseas parliamentary elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-11
Unpaid port fees leave millions owed to Lebanon’s state — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-11
Unpaid port fees leave millions owed to Lebanon’s state — the details
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-22
Lebanese Army shifts focus to borders amid security, equipment, and funding challenges ahead of Paris Conference
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-22
Lebanese Army shifts focus to borders amid security, equipment, and funding challenges ahead of Paris Conference
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-22
Israel signals readiness to escalate in Lebanon as Iran tensions rise: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-22
Israel signals readiness to escalate in Lebanon as Iran tensions rise: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-21
Avoiding VAT in daily life: What can and cannot be exempted
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-21
Avoiding VAT in daily life: What can and cannot be exempted
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-02-17
Iran FM says no date set for third round of US talks
Middle East News
2026-02-17
Iran FM says no date set for third round of US talks
0
Middle East News
03:19
Iran says students have right to protest but must know 'red lines'
Middle East News
03:19
Iran says students have right to protest but must know 'red lines'
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-05
From celebration to controversy: Jeita Grotto case raises questions on oversight
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-05
From celebration to controversy: Jeita Grotto case raises questions on oversight
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:47
US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
06:47
US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Expatriate voting row adds to doubts over Lebanon’s parliamentary elections: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Expatriate voting row adds to doubts over Lebanon’s parliamentary elections: The details
4
Lebanon News
09:49
US pulling non-essential staff from embassy in Beirut amid Iran tensions
Lebanon News
09:49
US pulling non-essential staff from embassy in Beirut amid Iran tensions
5
Lebanon News
11:14
Lebanon’s human rights committee approves draft to abolish death penalty
Lebanon News
11:14
Lebanon’s human rights committee approves draft to abolish death penalty
6
Lebanon Economy
03:12
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
03:12
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
7
Middle East News
07:14
Nouri al-Maliki tells AFP he will not withdraw bid for Iraq's premiership
Middle East News
07:14
Nouri al-Maliki tells AFP he will not withdraw bid for Iraq's premiership
8
Middle East News
12:28
US official confirms Iran talks on Thursday
Middle East News
12:28
US official confirms Iran talks on Thursday
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More