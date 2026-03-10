Drone attack causes fire, no casualties in UAE industrial area: Statement

A drone attack caused a fire in an industrial zone in the emirate of Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, UAE authorities said, in an area that houses oil and energy infrastructure.



"Authorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi are responding to a fire at a facility within the Ruwais Industrial City, caused by a drone attack. No injuries have been reported so far," the Abu Dhabi media office said in a statement on X.



Authorities did not say whether any energy infrastructure had been hit.



AFP