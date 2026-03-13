Large explosions shake Tehran: AFP journalists

13-03-2026 | 03:03
Large explosions shake Tehran: AFP journalists
Large explosions shake Tehran: AFP journalists

A series of powerful explosions shook Tehran on Friday, AFP journalists reported, on the 14th day of the war with the United States and Israel.

The unusually intense blasts occurred around 10:00 am (0630 GMT) and shook the homes of two AFP journalists located several kilometres apart in the north and centre of the capital.

