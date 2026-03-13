US eases sanctions on Russian oil to ease energy prices inflated by Iran war

13-03-2026 | 07:24
US eases sanctions on Russian oil to ease energy prices inflated by Iran war
US eases sanctions on Russian oil to ease energy prices inflated by Iran war

The U.S. has issued a 30-day waiver for countries to buy sanctioned Russian petroleum products currently at sea, hoping to ease oil and gas prices driven up by the war the U.S. and Israel are waging on Iran.

However, the waiver appeared to have little effect, with benchmark Brent crude back up to $101 by 1000 GMT on Friday, with Asian shares also under pressure.

As the conflict approached its third week, Iran fired another barrage of missiles and drones at Israel on Friday.



Reuters 
 

