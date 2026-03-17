Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has rejected proposals for reducing tensions or for a ceasefire with the ⁠United States that were conveyed to Tehran by two intermediary countries, a senior Iranian official said on Tuesday.



Khamenei's stance for revenge ⁠against the U.S. and Israel was "very tough and serious" in ⁠his first foreign policy session, the official ⁠said, without clarifying whether the leader ⁠attended in person.





Reuters