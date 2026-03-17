Israel says killed Iran national security chief Larijani

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday that Iran's powerful national security chief Ali Larijani was "eliminated last night," along with the commander of Tehran's Basij paramilitary force.



"I have just been updated by the Chief of Staff that Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, and the head of the Basij — Iran's central repression apparatus -— (Soleimani), were eliminated last night," Katz said in a statement released by his ministry.





AFP