News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel military says targeted top Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander in Iran strike
Middle East News
17-03-2026 | 06:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel military says targeted top Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander in Iran strike
The Israeli military said Tuesday it targeted Akram al-Ajouri, head of the military wing of the group Palestinian Islamic Jihad, in a strike in Iran.
"We conducted a strike against Akram al-Ajouri," a military official told reporters during a briefing, adding that the "senior commander in the Islamic Jihad of Gaza" had been living in Iran and had not been confirmed killed.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Military
Target
Palestinian
Islamic Jihad
Commander
Iran
Strike
Next
Israel claims killing of Ali Larijani in strike in Tehran
Iran's new supreme leader rejects proposals for reducing tensions with US: Senior official to Reuters
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Palestinian Islamic Jihad armed wing says Lebanon commander killed in Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Palestinian Islamic Jihad armed wing says Lebanon commander killed in Israeli strikes
0
Middle East News
2026-03-10
Iran says targeted military, intelligence sites in Israel
Middle East News
2026-03-10
Iran says targeted military, intelligence sites in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-15
Israeli military says it struck Islamic Jihad gunmen in eastern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-02-15
Israeli military says it struck Islamic Jihad gunmen in eastern Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2026-03-11
Iran army says targeted Israel's military intelligence agency, naval base
Middle East News
2026-03-11
Iran army says targeted Israel's military intelligence agency, naval base
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:24
Iran war may push 45 million people into acute hunger by June: WFP
Middle East News
07:24
Iran war may push 45 million people into acute hunger by June: WFP
0
Middle East News
07:08
Israel claims killing of Ali Larijani in strike in Tehran
Middle East News
07:08
Israel claims killing of Ali Larijani in strike in Tehran
0
Middle East News
05:57
Iran's new supreme leader rejects proposals for reducing tensions with US: Senior official to Reuters
Middle East News
05:57
Iran's new supreme leader rejects proposals for reducing tensions with US: Senior official to Reuters
0
Middle East News
05:53
Israel says killed Iran national security chief Larijani
Middle East News
05:53
Israel says killed Iran national security chief Larijani
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:30
Israel conducts airstrike near Beirut airport
Lebanon News
08:30
Israel conducts airstrike near Beirut airport
0
Middle East News
2026-02-22
Iran and US views on sanctions relief differ, senior Iranian official tells Reuters
Middle East News
2026-02-22
Iran and US views on sanctions relief differ, senior Iranian official tells Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-15
Securing the Litani: Lebanese Army outlines weapons control achievements and next steps
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-15
Securing the Litani: Lebanese Army outlines weapons control achievements and next steps
0
Middle East News
2026-01-17
Iran's Khamenei says Trump 'guilty for the casualties' in protests
Middle East News
2026-01-17
Iran's Khamenei says Trump 'guilty for the casualties' in protests
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:17
Hezbollah source to Al Jazeera: Israeli operation in Khiam prepares for ground advance toward Litani
Lebanon News
12:17
Hezbollah source to Al Jazeera: Israeli operation in Khiam prepares for ground advance toward Litani
2
Lebanon News
15:56
Israeli report: Israel plans to demolish border homes in southern Lebanese villages to pressure Hezbollah
Lebanon News
15:56
Israeli report: Israel plans to demolish border homes in southern Lebanese villages to pressure Hezbollah
3
Lebanon News
13:55
Renewed call for evacuation: Israel warns residents of Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
13:55
Renewed call for evacuation: Israel warns residents of Beirut's southern suburbs
4
Middle East News
16:39
Kuwait foils Hezbollah-linked cell, arrests 16 suspects
Middle East News
16:39
Kuwait foils Hezbollah-linked cell, arrests 16 suspects
5
Lebanon News
12:01
Israeli media sources: No decision to target Lebanese state infrastructure, negotiations no longer a viable option
Lebanon News
12:01
Israeli media sources: No decision to target Lebanese state infrastructure, negotiations no longer a viable option
6
Lebanon News
16:00
'Significant' Israeli ground offensive in Lebanon 'must be averted': Western leaders' statement
Lebanon News
16:00
'Significant' Israeli ground offensive in Lebanon 'must be averted': Western leaders' statement
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Missile threat and ground invasion: Israel expands war into Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Missile threat and ground invasion: Israel expands war into Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
03:33
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents south of Zahrani River
Lebanon News
03:33
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents south of Zahrani River
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More