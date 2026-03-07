Israeli army says has conducted 3,400 strikes on Iran since war began

The Israeli military said Saturday that it had carried out around 3,400 strikes on Iran since Israel and the United States started the war against Tehran a week ago.



Military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said that roughly 7,500 munitions had been dropped on targets in Iran during the operation.



Separately, Israel's military said Saturday evening that it had begun a new "wave of strikes" in Tehran.



AFP



