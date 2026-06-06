Iran state TV says US denied visas to 15 World Cup delegation members

The United States, one of the three host countries of the 2026 World Cup, has refused to grant visas to 15 members of Iran's delegation, state television reported on Saturday.



"Visas have been issued for the national team and the technical staff, and there are 15 members of the administration and management whose visas are problematic and have not been issued by the U.S.," a state television reporter said from the Turkish city of Antalya, where the team is holding a training camp.



AFP

