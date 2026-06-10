Russia says it is discussing 'reformatting' of military facilities in Syria

World News
10-06-2026 | 05:41
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Russia says it is discussing &#39;reformatting&#39; of military facilities in Syria
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Russia says it is discussing 'reformatting' of military facilities in Syria

Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that cooperation with Syria was developing very actively and that Moscow was discussing with Damascus a "possible reformatting" of its military facilities ‌in Syria.

The December 2024 ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a close Russian ally, raised questions about the future of Russia's Hmeimim airbase in Latakia and its naval facility at Tartous. But Moscow has since built relations with Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former rebel commander who is ⁠now Syria's president.

"Russian-Syrian cooperation is developing very actively," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said when asked about reported plans for the creation of a logistics hub in Tartous to distribute goods imported from Russia across Syria.

"Within the framework of contacts with Syrian partners, the issue of Russia's military presence in Syria is also being discussed, including in the context of a possible reformatting of the functionality of Russian military facilities."

The bases in Syria ‌are ⁠an integral part of Russia's global military presence: the Tartous naval base is Russia's only Mediterranean repair and resupply hub, while Hmeimim is a major staging post for military and mercenary activity in Africa.

Reuters
 

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