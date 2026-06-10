Diplomatic sources tell LBCI that French efforts to amend Lebanese-Israeli joint statement are untrue

Diplomatic sources told LBCI that reports claiming France is seeking to introduce amendments to the joint Lebanese-Israeli statement are unfounded.



The sources said there is no truth to claims that France has been working, including through contact with U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, to modify the text of the joint statement.



They clarified that French-American communication is broad and covers a wide range of issues extending beyond Lebanon to regional matters.



According to the same sources, France supports the ongoing negotiation process and the joint statement issued after the fourth round of talks held in Washington, particularly the principle of establishing “pilot zones” that could serve as a practical starting point toward a broader settlement.



Such a framework could help facilitate an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, enable the Lebanese army to extend its authority across all Lebanese territory, and allow the return of displaced residents.



The sources described the approach as a potential comprehensive pathway that could serve the interests of both Lebanon and Israel.



France, according to the diplomatic sources, has also reaffirmed its full support for decisions taken by the Lebanese government.