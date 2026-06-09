100 days of war: Lebanon counts the human and economic cost

Report by Maroun Nassif, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



One hundred days after the outbreak of the latest Israeli military campaign against Lebanon on March 2, the country is grappling with mounting human, economic, and social losses that analysts say rank among the most severe in its modern history.



The war has left a devastating toll on Lebanon's population, infrastructure, and economy, with displacement reaching unprecedented levels and damage extending across large parts of the country.



More than 1.3 million people have been displaced since the start of the war, according to estimates.



However, only around 140,000 are currently residing in official shelters, while the vast majority have sought refuge with relatives, friends, or in temporary accommodations elsewhere across the country.



The destruction has also severely affected residential areas in South Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, and Beirut's southern suburbs. Estimates cited by economist Mohammad Shamseddine indicate that approximately 28,000 housing units have been completely destroyed. Another 25,400 units have sustained partial damage, while around 51,000 homes have suffered minor damage.



The economic impact has been equally severe. Direct losses across key sectors, including agriculture, industry, and infrastructure, are estimated at roughly $5.4 billion.



In addition, indirect economic losses linked to the collapse of activity in restaurants, hotels, tourism, and other commercial sectors are estimated at approximately $35 million per day. Combined direct and indirect losses are now projected to have reached nearly $8.8 billion after 100 days of war.



The war has also driven up living costs across the country. Estimates suggest that the monthly cost of living for a family of four has risen by about 35%, increasing from roughly $800 to around $1,100.



The latest conflict adds to the heavy financial burden imposed by repeated wars over the past two decades.



According to available estimates, the 2006 war cost Lebanon approximately $5.3 billion, while the 2024 conflict resulted in losses of around $13.2 billion.



With estimated losses from the 2026 war already reaching $8.8 billion, the cumulative cost of the three conflicts stands at roughly $27 billion, a figure approaching the size of Lebanon’s entire economy, currently estimated at around $30 billion.