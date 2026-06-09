Bad Bunny meets Pope Leo in Madrid, but should have taken more photos

Pope Leo had a brief private meeting with Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny at Madrid's Bernabeu stadium on Monday evening as both were touring Spain, the Vatican said on Tuesday, adding that it did not expect to release any photos of the meeting.



According to a Vatican statement, the pope met the reggaeton sensation, whose album "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" (I Should ⁠Have Taken More Pictures) won Album of the Year at this year's Grammys, with his family and other people. He offered them a short greeting before leaving the stadium, it added.







Reuters