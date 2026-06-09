Obstacles remain: Pilot zones at the heart of South Lebanon return plan

News Bulletin Reports
09-06-2026 | 12:50
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Obstacles remain: Pilot zones at the heart of South Lebanon return plan
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Obstacles remain: Pilot zones at the heart of South Lebanon return plan

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The eventual return of displaced residents to South Lebanon remains a central objective of ongoing diplomatic efforts, but key political and security disputes continue to stand in the way of implementing a proposed framework discussed during the fourth round of Lebanese-Israeli negotiations in Washington.

At the center of the discussions is the concept of "pilot zones," areas that would be free of armed groups and designed to facilitate a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory. Under the proposal, the Lebanese Army would subsequently deploy in those areas, paving the way for displaced residents to return to their villages.

However, Lebanese officials say implementation of the plan depends first on a full commitment by both Israel and Hezbollah to a ceasefire. Such a commitment is viewed as essential to creating conditions conducive to applying the agreement and enabling the next round of Lebanese-Israeli talks.

The issue has also exposed significant political disagreements within Lebanon.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has insisted that any discussion of pilot zones must be preceded by a comprehensive ceasefire, an end to Israeli military operations on Lebanese territory by land, sea, and air, and a clear timetable for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied areas.

Berri has also rejected a list reportedly conveyed to Hezbollah through an adviser to President Joseph Aoun that includes the names of more than 2,000 fighters who would be required to leave areas south of the Litani River. According to Berri, many of those individuals are residents of the region and have the right to remain in their communities.

For its part, Hezbollah views the pilot zone proposal with deep skepticism. The group reportedly believes the initiative could evolve into a form of coordination between the Lebanese and Israeli armies, a prospect it categorically rejects.

As a result, the return of displaced residents remains tied to broader developments on both the diplomatic and military fronts. 

While hostilities continue in Lebanon, efforts to secure a breakthrough are ongoing through direct Lebanese-Israeli negotiations, which President Aoun recently discussed with Ambassador Simon Karam ahead of an anticipated new round of talks on June 22.

Parallel U.S.-Iran negotiations are also being closely watched, with Lebanese officials hoping progress on the regional level could help create momentum for de-escalation and eventually open the door to a more durable settlement in South Lebanon.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Obstacles

Pilot Zones

South Lebanon

Return

Plan

Israel

Hezbollah

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