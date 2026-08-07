Turkey's President Erdogan lands in Jeddah: Saudi media

Middle East News
07-08-2026 | 05:42
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Turkey&#39;s President Erdogan lands in Jeddah: Saudi media
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Turkey's President Erdogan lands in Jeddah: Saudi media

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Saudi Arabia's city of Jeddah on Friday, Saudi media reported, where he is expected to sign a defence agreement with the kingdom and Pakistan, sources have told AFP.

Saudi Arabia's Alekhbariya television reported that the Turkish president had arrived in the Red Sea port city.

AFP

Middle East News

President

Erdogan

lands

Jeddah:

Saudi

media

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