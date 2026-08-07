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Turkey's President Erdogan lands in Jeddah: Saudi media
Middle East News
07-08-2026 | 05:42
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Turkey's President Erdogan lands in Jeddah: Saudi media
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Saudi Arabia's city of Jeddah on Friday, Saudi media reported, where he is expected to sign a defence agreement with the kingdom and Pakistan, sources have told AFP.
Saudi Arabia's Alekhbariya television reported that the Turkish president had arrived in the Red Sea port city.
AFP
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