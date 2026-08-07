Morocco ready to coordinate with Spain and Europe on return of unaccompanied minors

Morocco is ready to work with Spain and other European partners on returning unaccompanied minors, the Maghreb Arab Press reported.



The move comes as authorities in Ceuta, the Spanish enclave in northern Morocco, seek solutions for hundreds of children who crossed the border last week.



The agency, which reflects official positions, quoted a diplomatic source as saying Morocco had begun identifying unaccompanied minors in line with instructions from King Mohammed VI to the Interior and Foreign ministries, with the aim of returning them to Morocco.



The source added that Morocco is ready to coordinate with its Spanish and European partners on the return of unaccompanied minors.

Reuters