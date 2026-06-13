Trump says US will get Iran's enriched uranium when 'all is calm'

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13-06-2026 | 13:19
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Trump says US will get Iran&#39;s enriched uranium when &#39;all is calm&#39;
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Trump says US will get Iran's enriched uranium when 'all is calm'

President Donald Trump said the United States would find and destroy Iran's enriched uranium when the region is calmer, as he announced that a deal to end the war would be signed on Sunday.

"When all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend and destroy it, whether in Iran, or the United States," he said on social media Saturday.

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Iran

Uranium

Trump says Iran peace deal to be signed Sunday, opening Hormuz
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