Israeli military says new barrage of missiles incoming from Iran

Middle East News
08-06-2026 | 03:02
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Israeli military says new barrage of missiles incoming from Iran
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Israeli military says new barrage of missiles incoming from Iran

The Israeli military said Monday that it had detected a new barrage of missiles launched from Iran, the sixth salvo since the latest flare-up in fighting began the previous day.

"A short while ago, the army identified missiles launched from Iran towards the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the military said.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Iran

Missiles

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