Pakistan 'deeply concerned' over bid to drag Saudis into Mideast conflict

Middle East News
22-07-2026 | 05:26
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Pakistan &#39;deeply concerned&#39; over bid to drag Saudis into Mideast conflict
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Pakistan 'deeply concerned' over bid to drag Saudis into Mideast conflict

Pakistan said Wednesday it was "deeply concerned" by attempts to pull Saudi Arabia into the Middle East war and condemned the threats by Yemen's Houthis against the kingdom and Red Sea shipping.

"Pakistan is also deeply concerned over attempts to drag the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia into the conflict in the Middle East and reiterates its unwavering support for the security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and prosperity of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," said the foreign ministry of Pakistan, a close security partner of the Saudis.

AFP

Middle East News

Pakistan

Saudi Arabia

Middle East

Yemen

Houthis

Red Sea

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