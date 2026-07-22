Iran media reports US strike on Larak island in Hormuz

The Iranian news agency Tasnim reported a U.S. missile strike on the island of Larak in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday afternoon, saying residents heard a loud explosion there.



"At 2:48 p.m., the island of Larak was targeted by an American missile," Tasnim said. "The competent authorities are currently carrying out an investigation to determine the scale of the attack, the exact point of impact and the extent of the potential damage."



AFP



