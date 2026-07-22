News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Julia
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran media reports US strike on Larak island in Hormuz
Middle East News
22-07-2026 | 09:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran media reports US strike on Larak island in Hormuz
The Iranian news agency Tasnim reported a U.S. missile strike on the island of Larak in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday afternoon, saying residents heard a loud explosion there.
"At 2:48 p.m., the island of Larak was targeted by an American missile," Tasnim said. "The competent authorities are currently carrying out an investigation to determine the scale of the attack, the exact point of impact and the extent of the potential damage."
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
United States
Missiles
Strike
Strait of Hormuz
Next
Trump vows to bomb Iran bridges, power plants when it fires on Hormuz ships
Pakistan 'deeply concerned' over bid to drag Saudis into Mideast conflict
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-05-07
Iran state TV reports explosions on island in Hormuz Strait
Middle East News
2026-05-07
Iran state TV reports explosions on island in Hormuz Strait
0
Middle East News
2026-05-08
Iran media reports new 'sporadic clashes' with US forces in Hormuz
Middle East News
2026-05-08
Iran media reports new 'sporadic clashes' with US forces in Hormuz
0
Middle East News
2026-05-04
Iran's Fars News agency reports incident with US warship in Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
2026-05-04
Iran's Fars News agency reports incident with US warship in Strait of Hormuz
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-28
Lebanon state media reports Israeli strike on south
Lebanon News
2026-06-28
Lebanon state media reports Israeli strike on south
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:43
Trump vows to bomb Iran bridges, power plants when it fires on Hormuz ships
World News
09:43
Trump vows to bomb Iran bridges, power plants when it fires on Hormuz ships
0
Middle East News
05:26
Pakistan 'deeply concerned' over bid to drag Saudis into Mideast conflict
Middle East News
05:26
Pakistan 'deeply concerned' over bid to drag Saudis into Mideast conflict
0
World News
05:17
US hits Iran, says war cost at $37.5 bn
World News
05:17
US hits Iran, says war cost at $37.5 bn
0
Middle East News
05:06
Jordan army says intercepts four Iranian missiles
Middle East News
05:06
Jordan army says intercepts four Iranian missiles
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-15
Hezbollah says has repelled an Israeli force in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-06-15
Hezbollah says has repelled an Israeli force in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-21
Lebanon-Israel talks stall amid ongoing fire: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-21
Lebanon-Israel talks stall amid ongoing fire: The details
0
World News
2026-03-31
France 'surprised' by Trump criticism
World News
2026-03-31
France 'surprised' by Trump criticism
0
Middle East News
2026-05-02
Iranian proposal rejected by Trump would open strait before nuclear talks, Iran official says
Middle East News
2026-05-02
Iranian proposal rejected by Trump would open strait before nuclear talks, Iran official says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:04
Trump says US working to resolve Hezbollah issue, signals support for Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
12:04
Trump says US working to resolve Hezbollah issue, signals support for Lebanese Army
2
Lebanon News
15:53
Trump authorizes resumption of direct US flights to Lebanon after meeting with Aoun
Lebanon News
15:53
Trump authorizes resumption of direct US flights to Lebanon after meeting with Aoun
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanese Army begins deployment in Zawtar as residents await return home
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanese Army begins deployment in Zawtar as residents await return home
4
Lebanon News
06:49
Israel-Lebanon talks to be held in Italy on August 4: Italian FM
Lebanon News
06:49
Israel-Lebanon talks to be held in Italy on August 4: Italian FM
5
Lebanon News
04:59
Lebanon PM says Beirut working for 'complete Israeli withdrawal'
Lebanon News
04:59
Lebanon PM says Beirut working for 'complete Israeli withdrawal'
6
Middle East News
12:18
Trump says US 'not finished at all' with Iran
Middle East News
12:18
Trump says US 'not finished at all' with Iran
7
Middle East News
05:26
Pakistan 'deeply concerned' over bid to drag Saudis into Mideast conflict
Middle East News
05:26
Pakistan 'deeply concerned' over bid to drag Saudis into Mideast conflict
8
Middle East News
09:09
Iran media reports US strike on Larak island in Hormuz
Middle East News
09:09
Iran media reports US strike on Larak island in Hormuz
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More