No final decision yet on official exams as Education Minister debates options

Lebanon’s Education Minister Rima Karami held a broad virtual consultative meeting on the future of official exams, following a parliamentary recommendation to reconsider the Baccalaureate exams and a decision by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to postpone their first session amid ongoing political and security uncertainty.

During the three-hour meeting, education officials, teachers’ unions, and school representatives discussed the impact of recent disruptions on the academic year. Views were divided between cancelling the exams, holding them under the ministry’s flexible system of three sessions, postponing them further, or making them optional.



Karami said she would review all proposals and present recommendations to the Cabinet based on fairness and equal treatment for students. She stressed that both student safety and educational justice remain top priorities.



She also highlighted the government’s current framework, which includes multiple exam sessions, a reduced curriculum limited to material taught before March 1, and allowing students in displaced areas to sit for exams locally to avoid security risks.



Finally, she warned that continued instability in Lebanon could lead to similar disruptions in future academic years, requiring longer-term solutions beyond temporary measures.