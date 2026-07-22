Trump vows to bomb Iran bridges, power plants when it fires on Hormuz ships

World News
22-07-2026 | 09:43
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Trump vows to bomb Iran bridges, power plants when it fires on Hormuz ships
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Trump vows to bomb Iran bridges, power plants when it fires on Hormuz ships

President Donald Trump on Wednesday pledged that the United States would bomb Iranian civil infrastructure every time that Tehran fires at ships in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

"Any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT," he wrote on social media.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

United States

Donald Trump

Iran

Strait of Hormuz

US hits Iran, says war cost at $37.5 bn
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