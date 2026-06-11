Jordan's military said on Thursday it had intercepted 20 missiles launched from Iran, after Tehran's Revolutionary Guards announced they had fired at a U.S. command centre in the kingdom.



"At dawn on Thursday, Jordanian air defence systems and the Royal Jordanian Air Force intercepted and shot down 20 missiles that had been launched from Iran towards the Azraq area in Zarqa governorate," a statement quoted a military official as saying, referring to an area about 80 kilometres (50 miles) east of Amman.



"The interception resulted in the fall of a number of fragments, without any human casualties or material damage," the statement added.



AFP