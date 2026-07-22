Israel-Lebanon talks to be held in Italy on August 4: Italian FM

Lebanon News
22-07-2026 | 06:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel-Lebanon talks to be held in Italy on August 4: Italian FM
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel-Lebanon talks to be held in Italy on August 4: Italian FM

A new round of U.S.-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon will be held in Italy on August 4, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday.

"We will host another session of dialogue on August 4," Tajani told parliament, following a round of talks between delegations from the two countries in Rome last week.

AFP

Lebanon News

Italy

Israel

Lebanon

Antonio Tajani

Lebanon PM says Beirut working for 'complete Israeli withdrawal'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-07

Israel confirms next round of talks with Lebanon to be held in Rome

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-12

Israel elections to be held on October 27: Parliament

LBCI
World News
2026-06-20

Pakistan says US-Iran technical talks to be held Sunday in Switzerland

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-15

US State Department official says Lebanon-Israel talks held in ‘very positive’ atmosphere

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Lebanon PM says Beirut working for 'complete Israeli withdrawal'

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:53

Trump authorizes resumption of direct US flights to Lebanon after meeting with Aoun

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanese Army begins deployment in Zawtar as residents await return home

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Trump says US working to resolve Hezbollah issue, signals support for Lebanese Army

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-13

Israeli warning urges evacuation of Lebanon villages amid military activity

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-08

MEA cancels flights to Kuwait and Baghdad due to operational restrictions

LBCI
Middle East News
05:26

Pakistan 'deeply concerned' over bid to drag Saudis into Mideast conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-01

Hezbollah bloc rejects Lebanon’s negotiation track, disowns potential outcomes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Trump says US working to resolve Hezbollah issue, signals support for Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:53

Trump authorizes resumption of direct US flights to Lebanon after meeting with Aoun

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanese Army begins deployment in Zawtar as residents await return home

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army continues deployment in Zawtar El Gharbiyeh despite Israeli gunfire

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Lebanon PM says Beirut working for 'complete Israeli withdrawal'

LBCI
Middle East News
12:18

Trump says US 'not finished at all' with Iran

LBCI
World News
10:35

Pakistan PM calls for restraint from all warring sides during talks with Iranian minister

LBCI
Middle East News
09:42

Houthis warn shipping companies to avoid Saudi ports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More