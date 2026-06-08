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Iran says it will turn US maritime pressure into “another defeat for the enemy”
Middle East News
08-06-2026 | 14:00
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Iran says it will turn US maritime pressure into “another defeat for the enemy”
Iran’s senior negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Monday that Tehran will turn what he described as a U.S. maritime blockade into “another defeat for the enemy.”
In a message posted on his Telegram channel, Ghalibaf said Iran would “not limit itself to fighting or negotiating,” adding that it would “fight when it suits us and negotiate when it suits us.”
He said Iran’s objective is to end the war and achieve security and stability, adding that Tehran does not trust the other side.
Reuters
Middle East News
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