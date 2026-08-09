Houthi attacks on Yemen kill four government troops: Military sources

Attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen on Sunday killed at least four troops from the internationally-recognised government forces and injured 20 more personnel, two military sources told AFP.



The initial toll came from strikes on the Yemeni city of Mokha and surrounding areas, as well as Khokha, south of the port city of Hodeida, the sources said on condition of anonymity, after the Houthis announced they had targeted military forces and equipment on the Red Sea coast.



AFP