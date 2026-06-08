Trump tells Israeli Channel 12 he warned Netanyahu against turning escalation into war with Iran

Middle East News
08-06-2026 | 13:15
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Trump tells Israeli Channel 12 he warned Netanyahu against turning escalation into war with Iran
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Trump tells Israeli Channel 12 he warned Netanyahu against turning escalation into war with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said he warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that if the current escalation develops into a full-scale war, Israel would face Iran alone.

Speaking to Israel's Channel 12, Trump said he had sought to limit the scale of Israel's response to Iran and revealed that five countries had asked him to pressure Netanyahu to avoid further escalation.

“I warned Netanyahu that if he turns the escalation into a war, he will remain alone against Iran,” Trump was quoted as saying.

Trump added that he had worked to reduce the scope of Israel's retaliatory actions against Iran amid growing concerns about a wider regional conflict.

Middle East News

tells

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warned

Netanyahu

against

turning

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