Hezbollah calls for action to stop ''Israeli brutality” against Lebanon’s environment

Hezbollah’s Media Relations office said the Israeli military’s public setting of fires in wooded areas in southern Lebanon has turned them into completely burned and uninhabitable areas.



It said this constitutes a continuation of the destruction of buildings, the leveling of infrastructure and the theft of centuries-old olive trees.



In a statement, it said: “This ongoing environmental destruction is taking place amid the authorities’ inability even to file a complaint or bring charges against the enemy, because they previously gave it a guarantee of protection by committing not to file any complaints in international forums.''



The statement emphasized, ''As a result, Israel continues its actions, confident that it will escape accountability. This painful contradiction clearly reveals how the authorities are managing their negotiations and the extent of the dangerous concessions they have made on various issues, demonstrating their complete inability to safeguard Lebanon’s interests and their disregard for its fundamental rights.”



It added: “Accordingly, we call on the government, the Environment Ministry and all relevant ministries and authorities to speak out and take action to stop Israel’s brutality against the environment, following its actions against people and infrastructure.”