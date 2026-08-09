Behind the scenes: Israel moves to counter Turkey’s growing presence in Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
09-08-2026 | 13:06
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Behind the scenes: Israel moves to counter Turkey’s growing presence in Lebanon
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Behind the scenes: Israel moves to counter Turkey’s growing presence in Lebanon

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Quietly and away from the media spotlight, Israeli intelligence and security agencies are working to prevent Turkey from establishing a foothold in Lebanon.

In this context, Israeli reports say Ankara is working to bolster Hezbollah’s capabilities and providing extensive military and security assistance under the guise of rebuilding southern Lebanon and developing civilian projects.

Israel considers visits by Turkish officials to Lebanon part of these efforts, raising concerns over the Lebanese front. The issue is expected to be discussed by the Cabinet on Sunday evening.

Turkey’s growing presence, which extends to Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, was part of discussions held by U.S. Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper with Israeli military leadership, including Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir.

While Israeli officials expressed dissatisfaction with U.S. pressure to reduce attacks on Lebanon, the two sides discussed how to maintain a high state of alert and ensure the continued deployment of air defense systems in Israel and the region in case of a deterioration on multiple fronts.

Meanwhile, Israel is continuing its preparations on the ground, recruiting hundreds of soldiers into the Nahal Brigade, which operates in Gaza and Lebanon, and raising its state of alert amid the possibility of launching an operation against Iran without U.S. participation.

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