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Iran's top negotiator says war with US won't end in 'surrender'
Middle East News
10-07-2026 | 13:39
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Iran's top negotiator says war with US won't end in 'surrender'
Iran's top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, on Friday said the conflict with the United States would not end with Tehran's surrender, after hostilities between the decades-old foes resumed this week with tit-for-tat attacks.
"Ending the war is a priority for the countries of the world, but everyone must know that this confrontation will never end with Iran’s surrender," said Ghalibaf, who also serves as Iran's parliament speaker, ISNA news agency reported.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf
United States
Netanyahu intensifies Lebanon rhetoric as Israel steps up pressure on Beirut
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