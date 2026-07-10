Iran's top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, on Friday said the conflict with the United States would not end with Tehran's surrender, after hostilities between the decades-old foes resumed this week with tit-for-tat attacks.



"Ending the war is a priority for the countries of the world, but everyone must know that this confrontation will never end with Iran’s surrender," said Ghalibaf, who also serves as Iran's parliament speaker, ISNA news agency reported.



AFP



