Army chief Haykal vows continued support for southern Lebanon residents during Tyre visit

Lebanese Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal inspected army units in the Tyre area of southern Lebanon, where he reviewed operational conditions and the missions being carried out within their areas of responsibility.

The army chief met with officers and soldiers and congratulated them on Army Day, expressing his appreciation for their efforts and dedication. He said their sacrifices, driven by their belief in their mission, are invaluable.



Emphasizing the importance of maintaining strong determination, Haykal said Lebanon draws its strength from the army and that the success of the military institution depends on the combined efforts of all its units and personnel.



“We believe that every inch of our land is our right, and we reject the continued Israeli occupation of any part of our territory,” Haykal said. “The sacrifices of our martyrs and wounded will not be in vain. We will continue to stand by our people and support their return despite all challenges.”



He added: “We believe in one united and indivisible nation, defended by one army that protects its borders and ensures its stability.”