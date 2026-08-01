Army chief Haykal vows continued support for southern Lebanon residents during Tyre visit

Lebanon News
01-08-2026 | 12:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Army chief Haykal vows continued support for southern Lebanon residents during Tyre visit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Army chief Haykal vows continued support for southern Lebanon residents during Tyre visit

Lebanese Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal inspected army units in the Tyre area of southern Lebanon, where he reviewed operational conditions and the missions being carried out within their areas of responsibility.
 
The army chief met with officers and soldiers and congratulated them on Army Day, expressing his appreciation for their efforts and dedication. He said their sacrifices, driven by their belief in their mission, are invaluable.

Emphasizing the importance of maintaining strong determination, Haykal said Lebanon draws its strength from the army and that the success of the military institution depends on the combined efforts of all its units and personnel.

“We believe that every inch of our land is our right, and we reject the continued Israeli occupation of any part of our territory,” Haykal said. “The sacrifices of our martyrs and wounded will not be in vain. We will continue to stand by our people and support their return despite all challenges.”

He added: “We believe in one united and indivisible nation, defended by one army that protects its borders and ensures its stability.”

Lebanon News

Lebanese Army

Lebanon

Rodolph Haykal

Tyre

LBCI Next
From hidden arsenals to reopened roads: Lebanese army engineers navigate south Lebanon’s valleys
Israeli military says killed several Hezbollah fighters in south Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-31

Army chief Haykal tours southern Lebanon, meets residents and soldiers

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:39

President Aoun vows support for army, calls for exclusive state authority over Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-15

Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in Tyre, southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-21

Lebanese army chief inspects southern units amid continued Israeli violations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:00

From hidden arsenals to reopened roads: Lebanese army engineers navigate south Lebanon’s valleys

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:09

Israeli military says killed several Hezbollah fighters in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:49

Israeli soldier injured in 'close-quarters encounter' with Hezbollah in Lebanon: Israeli army

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal arrives in Tyre by military helicopter

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-22

Elysee Palace sources to LBCI: France's Macron to meet Lebanese PM Salam on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-29

Israeli army says cross-border operation launched from Mount Hermon into southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

President Aoun welcomes Franco-Italian initiative on post-UNIFIL security framework

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-09

Israel’s army says striking Hezbollah launch sites in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:49

Israeli soldier injured in 'close-quarters encounter' with Hezbollah in Lebanon: Israeli army

LBCI
World News
08:04

US embassies urge citizens to 'consider departing' Middle East

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:09

Israeli military says killed several Hezbollah fighters in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal arrives in Tyre by military helicopter

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

US Embassy in Beirut praises Lebanese Army on Army Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:39

President Aoun vows support for army, calls for exclusive state authority over Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:00

From hidden arsenals to reopened roads: Lebanese army engineers navigate south Lebanon’s valleys

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

Army chief Haykal vows continued support for southern Lebanon residents during Tyre visit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More