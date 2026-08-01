President Aoun vows support for army, calls for exclusive state authority over Lebanon

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun marked Army Day on August 1 by saluting the army's leadership, officers, noncommissioned officers and personnel, stressing its role in protecting Lebanon's unity, sovereignty and independence.



Aoun said there should be no legitimate arms outside the authority of the state and that the Lebanese Army must be the state's sole military force, describing this as a goal his administration is pursuing to protect coexistence and stability.



Addressing the situation in southern Lebanon, Aoun said the army's responsibilities increase with every Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

He called for the full deployment of army units along the southern border and for the state to exercise exclusive authority over its territory, creating the conditions for residents to safely return to their villages and towns.



Aoun also called on Lebanese at home and abroad to support the army, saying public backing was essential to strengthening the institution and the state.



He reaffirmed his full confidence in the army's leadership, praising its professionalism, responsibility and handling of sensitive issues in the national interest.



Aoun also pledged that the presidency, Parliament and government would continue working to improve the living and social conditions of military personnel and provide support for them and their families.

He said Lebanon would continue working with friendly and allied countries to secure the equipment, training and support needed by the army.



"Long live the army, long live Lebanon, and glory and eternity to our martyrs," Aoun said.