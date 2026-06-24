Erdogan says bilateral talks with Trump likely at NATO summit in Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he would "most likely" hold bilateral talks with U.S. President Donald Trump when the U.S. leader comes to Ankara for a NATO summit next month.



Turkey will host 32 NATO leaders, as well as officials from the alliance's partners in the Gulf and Asia-Pacific region, on July 7-8 amid tensions within the alliance over burden-sharing, defense spending, ⁠and U.S. complaints over allies' involvement on re-opening the Strait of Hormuz during the U.S.-Iran war.



Erdogan has previously said Trump's attendance at the summit was important to show unity within the alliance.



Asked by reporters in parliament if the two leaders planned to meet separately outside of the summit on July 7-8, he said "it will most likely happen", but did not elaborate further.







Reuters