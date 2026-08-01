Israeli military says killed several Hezbollah fighters in south Lebanon

Lebanon News
01-08-2026 | 12:09
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Israeli military says killed several Hezbollah fighters in south Lebanon
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Israeli military says killed several Hezbollah fighters in south Lebanon

The Israeli military said Saturday that it killed three Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon, despite an ongoing ceasefire.

"The soldiers struck the members and eliminated them in order to remove the threat," the military said in a statement.

AFP

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Hezbollah

Ceasefire

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