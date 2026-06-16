Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf will be ‌present for the signing of an interim agreement to end the war with the U.S., an Iranian deputy foreign minister said on Tuesday, according to Tasnim news agency.



Majid Takht-Ravanchi said it remained unclear where exactly ‌the signing would take place and in what format it would be conducted.



U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Vice President JD Vance would attend the formal signing ceremony in Geneva.



Reuters