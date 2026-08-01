Israeli soldier injured in 'close-quarters encounter' with Hezbollah in Lebanon: Israeli army

Lebanon News
01-08-2026 | 07:49
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Israeli soldier injured in &#39;close-quarters encounter&#39; with Hezbollah in Lebanon: Israeli army
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Israeli soldier injured in 'close-quarters encounter' with Hezbollah in Lebanon: Israeli army

The Israeli military said one of its soldiers was moderately injured during a "close-quarters encounter" with Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon overnight on Saturday, despite a ceasefire.

"Overnight (Saturday), an officer was moderately injured during operational activity in southern Lebanon," the military said in a statement, specifying to AFP that the soldier was "injured during a close-quarters encounter" with militants in the area.

AFP

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Israel

Lebanon

Soldiers

Hezbollah

Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal arrives in Tyre by military helicopter
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