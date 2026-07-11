Iran says 'kept its word' on US ceasefire

Middle East News
11-07-2026 | 05:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran says &#39;kept its word&#39; on US ceasefire
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran says 'kept its word' on US ceasefire

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Saturday that Tehran had "kept its word" on a ceasefire with the United States, after Donald Trump insisted the truce was over but that he had agreed to further negotiations with the Islamic republic.

"Iran has so far kept its word, unlike the so-called U.S. Treasury Secretary who is violating Para 9 of the MoU," Araghchi posted on X, referring to part of the memorandum of understanding about the United States not deploying additional forces in the region.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

'kept

word'

ceasefire

LBCI Next
Saudi crown prince, Trump discuss regional developments and US-Iran talks
Trump says US will 'completely decimate' Iran if assassinated
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-11

Trump says US-Iran ceasefire on 'life support'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-18

Iran supreme leader says direct talks with US do 'not mean accepting its views'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-04

Iran foreign ministry says US must 'abandon its excessive demands'

LBCI
World News
2026-05-28

Iran missile attack on Kuwait an 'egregious ceasefire violation:' US military

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:56

Mojtaba Khamenei vows to avenge father’s death

LBCI
Middle East News
05:54

Saudi crown prince, Trump discuss regional developments and US-Iran talks

LBCI
Middle East News
05:13

Trump says US will 'completely decimate' Iran if assassinated

LBCI
Middle East News
13:39

Iran's top negotiator says war with US won't end in 'surrender'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-25

Lebanon’s General Security to phase out 2003 non-biometric passports

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-04-09

Israeli health ministry says over 7,400 injured since start of war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-07

Beirut’s southern suburbs struck again as Israel targets senior Hezbollah commander; details emerge

LBCI
World News
2026-02-13

RSF committed atrocities during al-Fashir capture: UN body

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Netanyahu intensifies Lebanon rhetoric as Israel steps up pressure on Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanon’s non-biometric passports to become invalid in 2026: Here’s how to get a biometric passport

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:10

Salam reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in talks with Erdoğan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Salam’s Turkey visit: Where does Lebanon stand amid shifting regional alliances?

LBCI
Middle East News
08:03

Iran will respond against Israel if infrastructure attacked: Security official

LBCI
World News
10:43

Iran has asked to continue talks and the US agreed, Trump says

LBCI
Middle East News
13:39

Iran's top negotiator says war with US won't end in 'surrender'

LBCI
Middle East News
08:27

Qatari negotiators in Iran for talks aimed at easing tensions with US: Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More