Iran says 'kept its word' on US ceasefire

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Saturday that Tehran had "kept its word" on a ceasefire with the United States, after Donald Trump insisted the truce was over but that he had agreed to further negotiations with the Islamic republic.



"Iran has so far kept its word, unlike the so-called U.S. Treasury Secretary who is violating Para 9 of the MoU," Araghchi posted on X, referring to part of the memorandum of understanding about the United States not deploying additional forces in the region.



AFP